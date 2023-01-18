TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

241 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1

NM at times.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds to around 20 knots with higher gusts and seas

5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

