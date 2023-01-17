TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 146 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less, with patchy locations falling to 1\/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS * WHAT...Southwest winds to around 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather