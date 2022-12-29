TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

219 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Matagorda Ship Channel TX to High Island from

20 to 60 NM out.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM at

times.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, particularly in the vicinity of Morgans

Point.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

