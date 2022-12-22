TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 100 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY MORNING... Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate areas of fog, some locally dense, developing near or over the bays. Visibilities between 1 to 5NM will be possible, with localized patchy dense fog lower than 1 NM. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Reduce your speed, and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should consider seeking safe harbor. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather