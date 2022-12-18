TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 246 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather