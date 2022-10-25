TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 315 AM CDT.

* At 140 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 23 nm northeast of Trinity Bay to near Tabs Buoy B

to 9 nm southwest of Matagorda Island 557, moving southeast at 40

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Heald Bank, Tabs Buoy F, Matagorda Ship Channel, Tabs Buoy B,

Brazos 439, Matagorda Island 557, Palacios Bay, Galveston 282, High

Island 157, Galveston Causeway, Tabs Buoy W, High Island A179, High

Island 63, Bastrop Bay, Brazos B133, Christmas Bay, East Galveston

Bay, Brazos 400, West Bay and High Island A23.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 4...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 57...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 52...

Matagorda Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 55...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 34...

Freeport Entrance Light 10 and

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1.

