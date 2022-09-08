TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

255 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays...

At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located 7 nm southeast of Seadrift, moving southeast

at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2848 9668 2846 9667 2843 9661 2846 9654

2824 9627 2806 9659 2836 9689

