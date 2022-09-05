TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

622 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

20 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2641 9725 2640 9723 2642 9723 2641 9722

2658 9728 2659 9682 2651 9659 2622 9648

2612 9717 2633 9720 2633 9721 2632 9720

2623 9719 2611 9723

