TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

151 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

At 148 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 25 knots and a brief waterspouts. These

thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 39 nm

southwest of Brazos A110 to 30 nm east of Malaquite Beach, moving

north at 10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 25 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2710 9634 2718 9680 2744 9687 2751 9683

2763 9600 2739 9598 2735 9602 2711 9619

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather