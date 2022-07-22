TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sabine Lake...

* Until 1145 AM CDT.

* At 1118 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing waterspouts was

located near Port Arthur. The severe thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Waterspouts.

SOURCE...Broadcast Media.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather