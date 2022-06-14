TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30

knots.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds are below advisory levels across the offshore waters and

across the nearshore waters north of Port Aransas. Therefore, the

Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled. Winds will remain at

15 to 20 knots through the day and mariners should exercise

caution.

