TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots becoming southeast 20 to 25

knots with gusts up to 30 knots this afternoon. Bays will become

choppy to occasionally rough. Seas will range from 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre, Corpus Christi and

Nueces Bays and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to

30 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. Bays will become choppy

to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays, San Antonio,

Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays, Coastal waters from Port

Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Monday.

