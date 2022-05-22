TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

421 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Winds becoming northwest then northeast winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft as storms move through

the area.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

