TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 421 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds becoming northwest then northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft as storms move through the area. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____