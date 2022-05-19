TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 418 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Winds near 20 knots and gusty. Seas of 4 to 6 feet. Choppy bay waters. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather