TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

331 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

