TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

415 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. For the Gale Warning,

southeast winds 25 to 30 kt with frequent gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM CDT today. For

the Gale Warning, from 11 AM to 11 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Gale

Warning, southeast winds around 25 kt with frequent gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 11 AM CDT

today. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT today.

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and rough expected. For the Gale Warning,

southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 35 kt and

rough expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM CDT

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

