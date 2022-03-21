TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 415 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 30 kt with frequent gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM CDT today. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM to 11 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Gale Warning, southeast winds around 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 11 AM CDT today. For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT today. * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough expected. For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with frequent gusts up to 35 kt and rough expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM CDT ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather