TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 248 PM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 4 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay conditions are expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather