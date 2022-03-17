TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

248 PM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 4 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

