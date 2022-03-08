TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 305 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather