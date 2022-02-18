TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 334 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather