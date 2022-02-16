TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

249 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts near 35 knots and

seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday.

