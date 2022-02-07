TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 401 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North wind 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather