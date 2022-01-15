TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

317 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20

NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Low Water Advisory,

abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from midnight Saturday

night to noon CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6

AM to 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the low water advisory tide levels

will be between (-1) and (-2) feet mean lower low water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Low Water Advisory,

abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from midnight Saturday

night to noon CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6

AM to 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the low water advisory tide levels

will be between (-1) and (-2) feet mean lower low water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Low Water Advisory,

abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from midnight Saturday

night to noon CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6

AM to 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the low water advisory tide levels

will be between (-1) and (-2) feet mean lower low water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

