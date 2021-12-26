TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

