TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
410 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet...occasional 8 feet

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather