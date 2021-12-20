TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 348 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as a result. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as a result. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as a result. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather