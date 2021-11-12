TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 PM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds increasing to near 20 knots with gusts up to

25 kt. Bay waters becoming choppy to rough.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds increasing to near 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

Seas building to 4 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

