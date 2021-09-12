TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021 _____ TROPICAL STORM WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1027 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 12 to 17 feet offshore... 10 to 15 feet nearshore. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 12 to 17 feet offshore... 10 to 15 feet nearshore. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 12 to 17 feet offshore... 10 to 15 feet nearshore. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather