TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

202 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near West Cameron 130 to West

Cameron 198 to 7 nm southeast of Vermilion 78 to near South Marsh

Island 236. The thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2899 9174 2915 9333 2975 9369 2975 9304

2977 9306 2958 9263 2953 9227 2959 9204

2960 9207 2961 9206 2961 9205 2948 9182

2963 9165 2963 9155 2952 9155 2954 9143

2964 9139 2952 9143 2951 9138

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near West Cameron 130 to West

Cameron 198 to 7 nm southeast of Vermilion 78 to near South Marsh

Island 236. The thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2899 9174 2915 9333 2975 9369 2975 9304

2977 9306 2958 9263 2953 9227 2959 9204

2960 9207 2961 9206 2961 9205 2948 9182

2963 9165 2963 9155 2952 9155 2954 9143

2964 9139 2952 9143 2951 9138

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near West Cameron 130 to West

Cameron 198 to 7 nm southeast of Vermilion 78 to near South Marsh

Island 236. The thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2899 9174 2915 9333 2975 9369 2975 9304

2977 9306 2958 9263 2953 9227 2959 9204

2960 9207 2961 9206 2961 9205 2948 9182

2963 9165 2963 9155 2952 9155 2954 9143

2964 9139 2952 9143 2951 9138

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 202 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near West Cameron 130 to West

Cameron 198 to 7 nm southeast of Vermilion 78 to near South Marsh

Island 236. The thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2899 9174 2915 9333 2975 9369 2975 9304

2977 9306 2958 9263 2953 9227 2959 9204

2960 9207 2961 9206 2961 9205 2948 9182

2963 9165 2963 9155 2952 9155 2954 9143

2964 9139 2952 9143 2951 9138

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather