TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 114 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron 62, or 12 nm southwest of Cameron, moving southwest at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... West Cameron 130 and Sabine Pass 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected.