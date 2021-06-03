TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 635 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over northwestern

Galveston Bay. The strong thunderstorm was nearly stationary. A

Weatherflow site near the storm has had a measured gust to 27

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Northern Galveston Bay and southwestern Trinity Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Light 88...

Bayport Ship Channel Light 5...

Houston Ship Channel Light 93...

Five Mile Cut Buoy 2...

Clear Creek Channel Light 6...

Houston Ship Channel Light 65...

Clear Creek Channel Light 2...

Houston Ship Channel Light 73...

Houston Ship Channel Light 86 and

Houston Ship Channel Light 84.

