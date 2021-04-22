TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

306 PM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

