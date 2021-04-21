TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 339 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. Seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. Seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. Seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. Seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather