TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

339 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and rough bay waters expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35

knots expected. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather