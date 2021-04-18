TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 303 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located over Port Mansfield, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2650 9747 2649 9746 2649 9743 2650 9745 2655 9742 2660 9745 2658 9731 2658 9730 2657 9728 2659 9730 2664 9732 2675 9694 2644 9684 2642 9723 2644 9723 2642 9724 2641 9745 2643 9743 2649 9747 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located over Port Mansfield, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2650 9747 2649 9746 2649 9743 2650 9745 2655 9742 2660 9745 2658 9731 2658 9730 2657 9728 2659 9730 2664 9732 2675 9694 2644 9684 2642 9723 2644 9723 2642 9724 2641 9745 2643 9743 2649 9747 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located over Port Mansfield, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2650 9747 2649 9746 2649 9743 2650 9745 2655 9742 2660 9745 2658 9731 2658 9730 2657 9728 2659 9730 2664 9732 2675 9694 2644 9684 2642 9723 2644 9723 2642 9724 2641 9745 2643 9743 2649 9747 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located over Port Mansfield, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2650 9747 2649 9746 2649 9743 2650 9745 2655 9742 2660 9745 2658 9731 2658 9730 2657 9728 2659 9730 2664 9732 2675 9694 2644 9684 2642 9723 2644 9723 2642 9724 2641 9745 2643 9743 2649 9747 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather