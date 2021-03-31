TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 337 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt resulting in rough lake waters. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt resulting in rough lake waters. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather