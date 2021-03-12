TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 201 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities may be reduced to less than 3 nautical miles at times. Affected mariners are advised to navigate with caution, reducing speed and using running lights or fog horns as needed. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities may be reduced to less than 3 nautical miles at times. Affected mariners are advised to navigate with caution, reducing speed and using running lights or fog horns as needed. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities may be reduced to less than 3 nautical miles at times. Affected mariners are advised to navigate with caution, reducing speed and using running lights or fog horns as needed. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities may be reduced to less than 3 nautical miles at times. Affected mariners are advised to navigate with caution, reducing speed and using running lights or fog horns as needed. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities may be reduced to less than 3 nautical miles at times. Affected mariners are advised to navigate with caution, reducing speed and using running lights or fog horns as needed. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather