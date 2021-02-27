TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 315 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense sea fog will return, reducing visibility to 1 nautical mile or less, and below 1/4 nautical mile in some locations. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and nearshore portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense sea fog will return, reducing visibility to 1 nautical mile or less, and below 1/4 nautical mile in some locations. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and nearshore portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense sea fog will return, reducing visibility to 1 nautical mile or less, and below 1/4 nautical mile in some locations. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and nearshore portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense sea fog will return, reducing visibility to 1 nautical mile or less, and below 1/4 nautical mile in some locations. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and nearshore portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather