TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

235 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL

WATERS EARLY THIS MORNING...

Patchy to areas of sea fog will occur over the bays, the

intracoastal waterways, and over the nearshore coastal waters

early this morning, ahead of an approaching cold front.

Visibilities will generally range between 1 and 3 nautical miles.

However, locally dense fog with visibilities around 1 mile or less

are expected.

Conditions will improve after the cold front moves across the

Waters later this morning.

Affected mariners are urged to exercise caution when navigating

in fog.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather