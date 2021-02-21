TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

136 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeasterly winds around 20 knots with gusts over 25

knots.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

