TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 136 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeasterly winds around 20 knots with gusts over 25 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather