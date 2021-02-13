TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

335 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts of 25 to 30 kt and

choppy to rough bay waters. Seas 4 to 6 feet nearshore and 5

to 9 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay and Upper Texas

Coastal Waters extending 60 nm offshore.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

