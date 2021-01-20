TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

131 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nautical mile or

less.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay and Coastal waters from High Island to

Freeport TX out 20 nautical miles.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

