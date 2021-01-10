TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 418 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds of 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds of 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds of 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds of 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather