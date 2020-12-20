TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 817 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 ...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING ALONG THE COAST SOUTH OF PORT ARANSAS... Areas of fog over the southern Coastal Bend have drifted eastward into the Gulf waters south of Port Aransas this morning. The fog will limit visibility to 1 to 2 nautical miles. There will be patchy dense fog where the visibility will be less than 1 nautical mile at times. Mariners should take caution when navigating early this morning. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather