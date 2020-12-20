TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

817 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020

...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING ALONG THE COAST SOUTH OF PORT

ARANSAS...

Areas of fog over the southern Coastal Bend have drifted eastward

into the Gulf waters south of Port Aransas this morning. The fog

will limit visibility to 1 to 2 nautical miles. There will be

patchy dense fog where the visibility will be less than 1 nautical

mile at times. Mariners should take caution when navigating early

this morning.

