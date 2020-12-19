TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1255 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

