TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1255 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 32 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather