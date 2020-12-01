TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

307 PM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory pertains to strengthening

onshore winds and building seas tonight into tomorrow. Strong

winds are also expected after a cold front passes later on

Wednesday, and further advisories may be needed for those

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

