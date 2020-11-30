TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts over 30 kt and seas 5

to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water

levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and rough.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

rough conditions expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather