TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
513 AM CDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Dense fog has dissipated and visibility has improved to greater
than six miles. The Dense Fog Advisory previously in effect has
been canceled.
_____
