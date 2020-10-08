TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 50 kt with gusts up to 65 kt and

seas 14 to 23 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hurricane Delta will produce long period

swells combined with confused seas and strong winds resulting in

dangerous to life-threatening conditions across the Gulf waters

as well as Galveston Bay. Seas and winds will gradually subside

late Friday night through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hurricane Delta will produce strong winds

resulting in hazardous conditions across Matagorda Bay. Winds

will gradually subside Friday night through early Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

