TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather