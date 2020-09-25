TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1257 PM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
...A THUNDERSTORM WITH GUSTY WINDS APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
At 1256 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm, capable of
producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
near Port Isabel, moving north at 10 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2597 9715 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718
2611 9730 2631 9735 2635 9733 2637 9739
2638 9738 2632 9720 2607 9716 2607 9713
2611 9716 2626 9719 2628 9708 2610 9696
2597 9704
