TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 610 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Port Arthur to near Cameron to 7 nm northeast

of White Lake, moving south at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron 53, West Cameron 65,

West Cameron 62, West Cameron 73, West Cameron 71, West Cameron 48,

West Cameron 100, East Cameron 23, East Cameron 33, Vermilion 26

and Cameron.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 610 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Port Arthur to near Cameron to 7 nm northeast

of White Lake, moving south at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron 53, West Cameron 65,

West Cameron 62, West Cameron 73, West Cameron 71, West Cameron 48,

West Cameron 100, East Cameron 23, East Cameron 33, Vermilion 26

and Cameron.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather